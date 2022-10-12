DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 11/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0649

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43255089

CODE: AEME

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)