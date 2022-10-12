DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK
DEALING DATE: 11/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.3792
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 151460
CODE: CU1
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 193718 EQS News ID: 1461253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1461253&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 12, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de