New App StepStack Encourages Teenagers To Be Active By Letting Them Earn Digital Coins That Can Be Used At Big U.K. Brands

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StepStack, a new app designed to reward teens for being active, has recently been launched by a father and son duo David and Eddie Moran.

StepStack users can leverage a number of benefits, including the ability to earn and spend StepStack coins, keep track of their health and activity, be more sociable, and support charitable causes. The app converts each user's steps into coins that can be spent in a digital marketplace.

The idea behind StepStack came about when Eddie Moran, a teenager based in the United Kingdom, found that he spent more time on technology and less outdoors. He came up with the idea of creating an app that would motivate and incentivise not only himself but also others to be more active and sociable.

"Some of the statistics about obesity are really scary. 1 in 4 11-year-olds are obese, and in some areas, it's 1 in 3. People say that technology is the problem," said Eddie. "I think technology can be the solution."

StepStack's mission is to provide young people with a safe place where they can be rewarded appropriately for their activity while developing personal skills and making a difference to those around them.

This is how StepStack works:

Users earn StepStack coins based on their activity. Each person's device keeps track of their movement and converts their steps to StepStack coins.

Users can visit a digital marketplace where they can gain access to exclusive products, discounts, and auctions. They can also donate their coins to charity.

Users can set targets, take part in challenges, monitor their progress, and earn unique badges.

Users can invite their friends to join StepStack, share their progress and gain rewards while doing so.

What makes StepStack different is the influence the teen user group has in building StepStack.

"I want my kids to be more active, get outside more, and make a difference. That's why we built StepStack." commented Step Stack's Co-Founder, David Moran

As for the company behind the app, it plans to become the go-to community in the UK that encourages young people to go out and get active. The teen user group will work with leading partners, academics, researchers, and charities who will help improve StepStack and ensure they can provide their users with the products they want.

Current partners include: Just One Tree, The Trussell Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, Selfridges, Bose, Nord VPN, Complete Unity Yoga, Blacks, Look Fantastic, Boots, Mountain Warehouse, Moonpig, Nature Magazine, Pre Worn, Timberland, UK Soccership, Menkind, Wow Hydrate and The Body Shop.

StepStack is designed to reverse the trend of inactivity in young people while motivating them to take part in charitable activities. The founder believes that being more active can minimise the risk of anxiety and obesity.

Interested users can download StepStack via Google Play or the App Store.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-app-stepstack-encourages-teenagers-to-be-active-by-letting-them-earn-digital-coins-that-can-be-used-at-big-uk-brands-301646869.html