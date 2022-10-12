EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

PRESS RELEASE 28th Annual BIO-Europe to bring together over 4,300 life science leaders Munich, Germany - October 12, 2022: The 28th annual BIO-Europe global life sciences partnering event will take place October 24-26, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. With less than two weeks away, over 33,000 meeting requests have already been submitted. A diverse audience from over 62 countries is expected to come together for the biopharma reunion of the year. The live opening keynote plenary discussion "Opportunities created by a bear market - There is a silver lining" on Monday, October 24, will feature speakers Werner Lanthaler, CEO, Evotec, Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner, Forbion Capital Partners, Detlev Mennerich, SVP, heading Global BD&L, Boehringer Ingelheim, Christian Rommel, Head of Research and Development and Member of the Executive Committee, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, IPSEN. Tuesday will feature the popular session, "A day in the life of a dealmaker" with Matthias Müllenbeck, SVP, Head Global Business Development & Alliance Management, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Jenny Laird, VP, Search & Evaluation Neuroscience, Lilly, Nouhad Husseini, Head of BD, Regeneron. We are also excited to bring back the Startup Spotlight, a lively competition offering selected startup companies to make a 4-minute pitch and participate in a live feedback session with a jury of leading investors, pharma dealmakers, and biotech business key opinion leaders who will evaluate the pitches and select the winner. Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and fireside chats covering a wide range of topics - dealmaking in various therapeutic areas, finance and investment dedicated track, regional case studies and close up collaborations on the open stage within the exhibit hall. This year's conference takes place in Leipzig, Germany, and is supported by regional host biosaxony. The event is expected to bring together over 4,300 executives from life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering. Early bird rates are still available until October 14: registration information for BIO-Europe is available online. For more information and live updates, please visit the conference website at: informaconnect.com/bioeurope and follow BIO-Europe 2022 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope) and on LinkedIn. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Media Contacts:

