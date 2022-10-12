Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-September 2022 on October 26, 2022

Suominen Corporation's press release on October 12, 2022 at 11:00. a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://call.vsy.io/access-8477

The event cannot be attended on the spot.



