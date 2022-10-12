

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth eased more than initially estimated in the second quarter, latest data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 5.1 percent annually in the June quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period.



The second quarter figure was revised down from the 5.3 percent growth reported initially.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 4.4 percent annually in the second quarter and gross fixed capital formation increased 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, net exports showed a positive growth of 0.5 percent, as exports grew faster than imports. Both exports and imports climbed by 3.9 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



In the previous estimate, there was a negative growth of 7.2 percent in net exports.



Data also showed seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 5.0 percent from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter. The latest figure was revised down from 5.3 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP expanded at a slower rate of 1.8 percent in the second quarter, following a 5.3 percent rise in the first quarter. In the earlier report, the rate of growth was 2.3 percent.



