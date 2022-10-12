



SINGAPORE, Oct 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Moonstake is proud to announce that we are now officially a Verified Provider as part of StakingRewards' Verified Provider Program! We join the VPP family as a top 10 staking provider worldwide trusted by users and leading PoS blockchain projects across the globe.The Verified Provider Program (VPP) is an initiative by StakingRewards to increase trust, transparency, and reliability in the staking industry by verifying that Providers meet a set of criteria relating to risk management, longevity, and security measures. The program aims to help investors make confident decisions about Staking Providers by conducting rigorous due diligence on the provider's operations and security setup to determine if their service truly provides users with Reliability, Security, Accountability, Liability. Additionally, they also calculate a "Value-Added Score" that considers things like customer service, value-added services offered, decentralization ethos, and governance participation. As a Verified Provider, Moonstake is proven to provide an outstanding staking platform with exceptional user experience, be it in asset management and security for users or customer service.Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 17 leading PoS assets including Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs (Ethereum and Polygon), IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, Everscale, and Oasis.Founded in 2017, Staking Rewards is the central information hub and leading data aggregator for the crypto staking industry. It provides insights and investment tools for private and institutional investors through unbiased and live staking market data, simplifying portfolio and calculator tools, and deep research analysis about the staking industry. The StakingRewards API feed is being used by major companies like Coinbase and Bitcoin Suisse.Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake, says: "We're honored to become a part of StakingRewards Verified Provider Program as a Top 10 global staking provider. Moonstake is always striving to offer the best staking experience for users worldwide with support for high-demand assets, a robust and secure staking infrastructure developed by our expert development team as well as in partnership with leading industry partners, excellent customer support and multilingual services, as well as sharing valuable industry news and insights to our users. We hope to continue serving the crypto community and receive your continued support!"Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/moonstake) and Telegram (https://t.me/Moonstake_wallet) for the latest updates on Moonstake news!About MoonstakeMoonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/About Moonstake's staking businessFor the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 17 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.About StakingRewardsStakingRewards is a platform of open-concourse, that provides data and guidance to minimize the risk when investing in the countless opportunities to earn passive income with cryptocurrencies. The team is curating knowledge and data to build a healthy staking and defi ecosystem. StakingRewards is committed to lowering the access barrier to staking opportunities by presenting, comparing and benchmarking all the (Staking) Providers, who are dedicated to providing infrastructure, security, expertise and sometimes even custody or insurance for the staking assets. https://www.stakingrewards.com/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.