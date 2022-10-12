

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) is planning thousands of job cuts amid a slowdown in the personal computer market, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.



The planned headcount reduction is likely to affect about 20% of staff, mainly in the sales and marketing divisions.



The layoffs are expected to be announced as early as this month around the time of its third-quarter earnings report on October 27.



As of July, Intel had 113,700 employees.



In July, the company recorded a loss in its second quarter with weak sales, and also slashed annual sales and profit forecasts.



In a recent memo to company employees, Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger reportedly outlined plans to create an internal foundry model for external customers and the company's product lines.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de