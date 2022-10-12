Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 11:04
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROKiT Marketing Limited: ROKiT Cities begins deployment of out-of-home Wi-Fi service in Barbuda

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent launch of ROKiT Cities Albania in Tirana as the first phase in the deployment of its proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi technologies across the Balkans, ROKiT Cities has now begun installing nodes in Barbuda.

ROKiT Cities' proprietary Wi-Fi technologies deliver wireless internet-connectivity services aimed at connecting people to the world online, thus encouraging economic expansion, driving e-commerce while reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT said "We're delighted with the successful launch in Tirana and are now working flat out to deploy our out-of-home Wi-Fi services as fast as possible on the Caribbean island of Barbuda."

ROKiT Cities is part of the ROKiT Group of companies www.rokit.com founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, a next-generation conglomerate with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies and services. ROKiT has been providing mobile services and Wi-Fi products globally for more than 20 years and ROKiT Cities ambition is the installation of faster and more cost-effective Wi-Fi XL across the globe to encourage economic expansion, helping drive e-commerce and reducing the digital divide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokit-cities-begins-deployment-of-out-of-home-wi-fi-service-in-barbuda-301646283.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.