ROKiT Marketing Limited: ROKiT Cities begins deployment of out-of-home Wi-Fi service in Barbuda

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent launch of ROKiT Cities Albania in Tirana as the first phase in the deployment of its proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi technologies across the Balkans, ROKiT Cities has now begun installing nodes in Barbuda.

ROKiT Cities' proprietary Wi-Fi technologies deliver wireless internet-connectivity services aimed at connecting people to the world online, thus encouraging economic expansion, driving e-commerce while reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT said "We're delighted with the successful launch in Tirana and are now working flat out to deploy our out-of-home Wi-Fi services as fast as possible on the Caribbean island of Barbuda."

ROKiT Cities is part of the ROKiT Group of companies www.rokit.com founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, a next-generation conglomerate with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies and services. ROKiT has been providing mobile services and Wi-Fi products globally for more than 20 years and ROKiT Cities ambition is the installation of faster and more cost-effective Wi-Fi XL across the globe to encourage economic expansion, helping drive e-commerce and reducing the digital divide.

