Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 193.1858

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286229

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

