DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.4833

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7811797

CODE: TIPG LN

ISIN: LU1452600270

ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 193917

