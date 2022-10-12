The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 12
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Lindsell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 75p shares
GB0031977944
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
25 ordinary 75p shares
97,500.00 pence per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 October 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Lindsell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 75p shares
GB0031977944
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
25 ordinary 75p shares
99,000.00 pence per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 October 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC