The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Michael Lindsell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc b) LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary 75p shares





GB0031977944 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)









Price(s) Volume(s) 97,500.00 pence per share 25 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



25 ordinary 75p shares



97,500.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

11 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Michael Lindsell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc b) LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary 75p shares





GB0031977944 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)









Price(s) Volume(s) 99,000.00 pence per share 25 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



25 ordinary 75p shares



99,000.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

11 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC