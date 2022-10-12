DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLUS LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.3341

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 891837

CODE: CLUS LN

ISIN: LU2055175025

