DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 11:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.4675

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178000

CODE: GOUD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

