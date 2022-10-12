First North Denmark: RISMA Systems A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in RISMA Systems A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 October 2022 due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061534377 -------------------------------------------------- Name: RISMA Systems -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 18,071,656 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,636,364 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 21,708,020 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.5 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 218368 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: RISMA -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Certified Advisor Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel (+45) 35 27 50 11