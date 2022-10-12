Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMHK ISIN: DK0061534377 Ticker-Symbol: 8WX 
Frankfurt
12.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,726 Euro
-0,024
-3,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RISMA SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RISMA SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2022 | 11:41
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: RISMA Systems A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in RISMA Systems A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 October 2022 due to a private placement. 



ISIN:              DK0061534377   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              RISMA Systems  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 18,071,656 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,636,364 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  21,708,020 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 5.5     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          218368      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           RISMA      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Certified Advisor Grant
Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel (+45) 35 27 50 11
RISMA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.