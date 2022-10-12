



Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 12.10.2022

Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Mandatory convertible bond



The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system, in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

