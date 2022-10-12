Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA
Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 12.10.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Mandatory convertible bond
The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system, in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
