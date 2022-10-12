

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Social media app TikTok plans to operate U.S warehouses and product fulfillment centers to create its own e-commerce supply chain system, job listings on its website and LinkedIn indicate.



TikTok reportedly began piloting a shopping feature last year in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. through a deal with Shopify.



TikTok has posted several job openings on LinkedIn in the past two weeks seeking candidates in the U.S. as it is looking to build an international e-commerce fulfillment system.



As per the listings, the company intends to provide warehousing, customs clearings, delivery and customer service returns in its domestic e-commerce efforts.



For the post of a logistics solutions manager for a global fulfillment center, TikTok is looking for a Seattle-based employee to plan and design fulfillment centers and e-commerce logistics solutions. The duties include transportation of goods, order prediction and inventory management.



Further, the company calls for a team that would be responsible for a global logistics and warehousing network.



Another job posting says the company is looking for someone to build the new fulfillment service from scratch.



Amid the e-commerce boom across the world, ByteDance's popular social media platform known for short videos is expanding into e-commerce as its next major revenue stream after recording significant growth in its ads business.



TikTok has already entered into e-commerce in select markets, including the UK and Indonesia, where it currently offers a shopping option called TikTok Shop that allows creators and merchants to sell products. The company has also partnered with Shopify to enable shopping on the platform.



