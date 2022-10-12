Aircraft Refurbishing Market to Reach $932.5 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in operations in commercial aviation and surge in demand from emerging countries have boosted the growth of the global aircraft refurbishing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Aircraft Refurbishing Market by Refurbishing Service (Interior, Exterior), by Aircraft Type (Very light aircraft, Wide body aircraft, Narrow body aircraft, Large body aircraft, VIP aircraft), by Type (Passenger to freighter, Commercial Aircraft Cabin, VIP Cabin Refurbishing), by End Use (Government, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global aircraft refurbishing industry was pegged at $456.7 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $932.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.





Download FREE Report Sample (344 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9465

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in operations in commercial aviation and surge in demand from emerging countries have boosted the growth of the global aircraft refurbishing market. However, increase in production and deliveries of new aircraft and high maintenance cost of refurbishing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in air travel activities & air traffic and surge in demand for premium cabins would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments to impose strict lockdowns across the countries and restrictions on import-expert of non-essential materials.

Governments across the globe implemented social distancing regulations to curb the spread of the virus. This led to decline in global demand for traveling and negatively affected the aviation industry.

The demand for air travel post-pandemic is expected to increase, which is expected to create immense opportunities in the aircraft refurbishing market.

The exterior segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By refurbishing service, the exterior segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in investment for technological advancements in aircraft systems and lightweight & fuel-efficient aircraft. However, the interior segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft refurbishing market, owing to increase in demand for refurbishment of interior parts to enhance the aesthetics and provide better safety, and optimize the space.

The wide body aircraft segment dominated the market

By aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global aircraft refurbishing market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of wide-body aircraft for passenger transport. The report includes an analysis of the very light aircraft, narrow body aircraft, large body aircraft, and VIP aircraft segments.

The passenger to freighter segment held the largest share

By type, the passenger to freighter segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft refurbishing market, due to increase in use of P2F conversions to extend the lifespan of passenger jets. However, the VIP cabin refurbishing segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for aircraft refurbishment of the cabin including luxurious bedrooms, bathroom, private offices, lounge, and surge in need for maintenance & repair of aircraft.

The commercial segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By end use, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global aircraft refurbishing market, due to surge in investment in high-performing aircraft and increase in demand for safety, & comfort for customers.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9465

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the market Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to supportive government initiatives in the aviation sector, rise in commercial aircraft fleet & air traffic. The report includes an analysis of the global aircraft refurbishing market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major market player

AFI KLM E&M

B/E Aerospace

Diehl Shiftung & Co. KG

Gulfstream Aerospace Ltd.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.

Jamco America Inc.

Jet Aviation AG

Lufthansa Technik

Nextant Aerospace

Raytheon Technologies

Rose Aircraft Services

Sabreliner Aviation LLC

Safran SA

SIA Engineering Co. Ltd.

Timco Aviation Services

Zodiac Aerospace, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global aircraft refurbishing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft Industry:

Aircraft Maintenance Market by Application, Type, and Aircraft Type, and End User, Research Report 2021-2031

Aircraft Leasing & Rental Market by Service, by Aircraft Type, and by Service Type, Research Report 2020-2031

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market by Type, Application, Service, and Technology, Research Report, 2020-2031

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Market by Type, Technology, and Technique, Research Report 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence

Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aircraft-refurbishing-market-to-reach-932-5-million-globally-by-2031-at-7-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301647061.html