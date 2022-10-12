SolGold PLC: Investor Call: SolGold & Cornerstone Transaction

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / A gentle reminder that SolGold CEO & Managing Director Darryl Cuzzubbo and Interim Group Chief Financial Officer Keith Pollocks will host a live presentation today, Wednesday, 12 October at 1:00pm (London time), 8:00am (Toronto time), 10:00pm (Brisbane time).

Investors can register to view the live presentation at: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/solgold-plc/register-investor.

The presentation material is available to view on the Company website at: https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center.

CONTACTS

Rufus Gandhi

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)



Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660 Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady

SolGold Plc (Investors / Communication)

investors@solgold.com.au / info@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson / Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

