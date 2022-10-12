Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 12
Date:12 October 2022
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 11 October 2022 is:
283.82 pence per share.
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
