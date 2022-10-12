

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Wednesday and the dollar eased slightly after media reports indicated that the Bank of England is considering an extension to emergency bond-buying program when it ends on Friday.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,670.83 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $1,677.30.



The Financial Times reported that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has signaled the likelihood of extending bond buying program to prevent volatility in the market.



The report came after a warning from the BoE chief that the central bank would stop buying bonds that could put some pension schemes in trouble.



'You've got three days left now and you've got to sort it out,' Andrew Bailey told pension funds on Tuesday.



As recession risks mount, investors now await U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Fed's September meeting due this week for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes.



Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which was held last month, will be released at 2:00 pm ET later in the day while the latest U.S. inflation numbers will be out on Thursday.



U.S. producer prices for September will be released later in the New York session.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de