Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's complete range of adult-beverage inspired Tinley's '27 TM and Tinley's TonicsTM is back in distribution across California through an exclusive Distribution Services Agreement (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company and Blaze Life Holding's ("BLH") SuLo Distro. The Agreement includes traditional last-mile distribution services and provides the parties with the ability to collaborate on sales, trade and consumer marketing and merchandising support, and other strategic brand-building initiatives.





The full line-up of Tinley'sTM Tonics & Tinley'sTM '27 cannabis-infused classics is on the move to licensed California dispensaries through exclusive last-mile partner SuLo Distro.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8257/140242_096e2a0e74c48b17_001full.jpg

"During a busy summer of new and repeat co-pack client manufacturing in Long Beach, we successfully completed additional runs of our Tinley's brand products needed for the relaunch of our line-up," said Ted Zittell, Tinley's CEO. "Our collaboration with SuLo Distro accelerates our ability to meet retailer and consumer demand, while building new efficiencies and savings into our planning, sales, and production cycles. Benefits to the Company include accelerated payment terms for all batches we produce for transfer to SuLo," he added.

About SuLo Distro

SuLo Distro-the name signifies 'support local'-is the DBA for the distribution licensee of ּBLH's wholly owned subsidiary ILLA Canna, LLC. SuLo Distro was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles, California with the intent to bring expertise in product management, sales and distribution from other regulated consumable categories to the emerging opportunities in cannabis, with a particular focus on infused beverages.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett's Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) develops and has licensed to its wholly owned subsidiary, Lakewood Libations Inc., the production at its Long Beach, CA state-licensed manufacturing facility of its terpene and cannabis-infused non-alcoholic Tinley'sTM '27 and Tinley'sTM Tonics products, for distribution to licensed dispensaries and home delivery channels in California. Expansion of these products, adapted for manufacturing and sale in Canada, is currently underway. The Beckett's Classics® and Beckett's '27® lines of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused non-cannabis versions of these formulations are available in select mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers in the United States as well as in select grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Tinley's facility in Long Beach California contains versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage bottling equipment and provides licensed manufacturing and first-mile licensed distribution services under one roof for third-party brands in addition to the Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinktinley.com, and www.drinkbecketts.com Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, the timing of the Company's manufacturing capability enhancements, revenue growth, management's expectations regarding growth, the expected benefits from facility and equipment upgrades and potential savings from shared management services and synergies, expected benefits from first-mile distribution services enabled by the on-site distribution licence, the expected benefits from last-mile distribution services through SuLo Distro, the timing of the manufacturing, distribution and sale of Tinley's infused products in the US and Canada, the timing of the production of new batches of client products at Tinley's Long Beach Facility, and the timing of production and sales of Beckett's products in the US and Canada, and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices and delays in the development of projects. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Ted Zittell

(310) 507 9146

relations@drinktinley.com

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140242