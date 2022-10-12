Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spezial: % Heute das endgültige Finale vor ganz großer Meldung? %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893953 ISIN: US58155Q1031 Ticker-Symbol: MCK 
Tradegate
14.10.22
10:28 Uhr
363,90 Euro
+1,25
+0,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCKESSON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCKESSON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
356,60357,8013.10.
364,15365,9013:52
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 13:08
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.: EPIC Rx Enters Exclusive Wholesaler Agreement with McKesson

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / EPIC Pharmacies, a nationwide buying group dedicated to empowering independent pharmacies, announced that it has made a significant decision in relation to securing the competitiveness of its member pharmacies.

McKesson will be the buying group's primary vendor of pharmaceutical products effective October 1, 2022. This new arrangement will allow EPIC Rx members access to best-in-class pricing and savings that strengthen their businesses and help them provide patients with the highest level of care.

Independent pharmacies are a critical health care component and serve prominently in rural and underserved areas. According to the National Community Pharmacists Association, 74 percent of community pharmacies serve population areas of less than 50,000. The collaboration between EPIC Rx and McKesson is an important component of how EPIC Rx has and will continue to support community pharmacies.

"Much thought and consideration were invested into this decision by our Board of Directors, which is proudly composed of independent pharmacy owners," said Brian Hose, EPIC Pharmacies Board of Directors chairperson and Sharpsburg Pharmacy owner. "Ultimately, this arrangement will allow our members to be better equipped to compete in today's evolving pharmaceutical marketplace."

About EPIC Rx

Member-owned and operated, EPIC Pharmacies provides flexible solutions and hands-on resources so pharmacy members can preserve their independence while providing top-quality patient care for their communities and remaining competitive in the marketplace. EPIC Rx is a valuable service for independent pharmacies across the country, offering group purchasing value, compliance assistance, and much more. Learn more about EPIC Pharmacies at epicrx.com

Colleen Allen
Communications & Marketing Manager
800-965-EPIC
callen@epicrx.com

SOURCE: EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708913/EPIC-Rx-Enters-Exclusive-Wholesaler-Agreement-with-McKesson

MCKESSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.