EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.: EPIC Rx Enters Exclusive Wholesaler Agreement with McKesson

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / EPIC Pharmacies, a nationwide buying group dedicated to empowering independent pharmacies, announced that it has made a significant decision in relation to securing the competitiveness of its member pharmacies.

McKesson will be the buying group's primary vendor of pharmaceutical products effective October 1, 2022. This new arrangement will allow EPIC Rx members access to best-in-class pricing and savings that strengthen their businesses and help them provide patients with the highest level of care.

Independent pharmacies are a critical health care component and serve prominently in rural and underserved areas. According to the National Community Pharmacists Association, 74 percent of community pharmacies serve population areas of less than 50,000. The collaboration between EPIC Rx and McKesson is an important component of how EPIC Rx has and will continue to support community pharmacies.

"Much thought and consideration were invested into this decision by our Board of Directors, which is proudly composed of independent pharmacy owners," said Brian Hose, EPIC Pharmacies Board of Directors chairperson and Sharpsburg Pharmacy owner. "Ultimately, this arrangement will allow our members to be better equipped to compete in today's evolving pharmaceutical marketplace."

About EPIC Rx

Member-owned and operated, EPIC Pharmacies provides flexible solutions and hands-on resources so pharmacy members can preserve their independence while providing top-quality patient care for their communities and remaining competitive in the marketplace. EPIC Rx is a valuable service for independent pharmacies across the country, offering group purchasing value, compliance assistance, and much more. Learn more about EPIC Pharmacies at epicrx.com

Colleen Allen

Communications & Marketing Manager

800-965-EPIC

callen@epicrx.com

SOURCE: EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708913/EPIC-Rx-Enters-Exclusive-Wholesaler-Agreement-with-McKesson