

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD), a fashion retail major, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Neil Greenhalgh has informed his decision to step down in 2023.



The British firm intends start the process to hire the successor, the company said in a statement.



Greenhalgh, said: 'The decision to step back from JD during 2023 is one that I have been considering for some time. I fully intend to help.by giving the Board advanced notice, enable a smooth transition to a new CFO.'



