South Orange, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros has been selected to present at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at 9:30am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.
Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: October 25-27th, 2022
Presentation: October 25th at 9:30am PT
Virtual Registration: https://me22.mysequire.com/
*1x1s available for qualified investors
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information about LD Micro, visit: ldmicro.com
