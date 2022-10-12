South Orange, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros has been selected to present at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at 9:30am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: October 25-27th, 2022

Presentation: October 25th at 9:30am PT

Virtual Registration: https://me22.mysequire.com/

*1x1s available for qualified investors

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information about LD Micro, visit: ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy.astor@nephros.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140160