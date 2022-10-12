Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - NLYB Solutions, a DEI strategy and consultancy firm, has announced the launch of an online, self-paced training course based on its SHIFT framework for diversity, equity and inclusion. The course is meant for business leaders and comprises five modules. The 'SHIFT' framework is a custom framework that was created by the company's CEO and Founder Nicole Butts. It helps individuals, teams and organizations build their own DEI strategy with the goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture.

The senior leadership of an organization has a key role to play in crafting and bringing to fruition its organizational DEI vision. For this, change has to begin at the individual level for leaders.

According to Nicole Butts, Founder and CEO of NLYB Solutions, this is where the firm's new SHIFT course can help leaders begin their transformational journey. The course focuses primarily on helping individuals navigate their own personal DEI journeys, so that they can develop and implement the organizational DEI vision and strategy.

"More businesses have become interested in the proven benefits of a diverse and inclusive work culture. Our new online course helps individuals build their personal DEI vision and strategy at their own pace so that they can contribute effectively to creating an environment based on diversity, equity, and inclusion at their workplace. The acronym SHIFT stands for Set the North Star, Here - you are here, Illustrate the path forward, Forge ahead and Take a look around. The five modules of our online course explore these five topics in a detailed and step-by-step manner to facilitate the transformational process," said Nicole Butts.

Through these online lessons, individuals can clearly identify where they are on the DEI front and where they want to be. The first module involves setting what Nicole calls the North Star and walks leaders through the creation of a personal DEI vision. The second module comprises three different self-assessments to identify current biases. The third module helps leaders close the gap between their "North Star" and their "Here". The fourth module guides the leader through practicing new skills identified in module 3. The final step is to reflect on the growth and development attained so far and to set new sights on progressing with the transformational journey.

The lessons are in the format of recorded video courses and include self-study guides. As part of the course, leaders are given access to a free one-to-one coaching session with Nicole and a bonus class on allyship.

"We believe deeply that DEI can lead to an increased ability of businesses to engage and utilize their best talent. Our online course will empower organizational leaders to transform their work environment into one where everyone is connected by shared values," concluded Nicole Butts, CEO and Founder of NLYB Solutions.

About NLYB Solutions

NLYB Solutions specializes in helping individuals, teams and organizations in strategizing, developing and implementing their personal and organizational DEI strategies.

Media Contact:

Name: Nicole L. Yeldell Butts

Email Address: info@nlybsolutions.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140256