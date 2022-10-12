DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/10/2022) of GBP135.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/10/2022) of GBP135.94m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/10/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,159.77p 6,294,342 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,138.14p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,917.50p Discount to NAV 11.22% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 11/10/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 13.11 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.47 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.66 25p 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.26 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 9.65 26.9231p 6 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.41 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.60 8 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 4.83 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.82 10 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 4.49 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.41 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.73 Ordinary 25p 13 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.18 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.69 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.92 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.74 17 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.41 Preferred 18 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.36 19 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.21 20 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03 22 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

