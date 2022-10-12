Niagara, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. announces today the launch of the ColdBlock Pro Series, the newest line of sample digestion equipment. This new series was developed following years of market experience and success with the ColdBlock Standard Series CB15 & CB12 units and incorporates customer feedback from around the world. The new ColdBlock Pro Series line of digesters provides all the same benefits and performance as the Standard Series, but with improved scalability, more sample size options, a new tablet-based software control system that allows the creation of re-useable multi-step digestion programs, and a robust design that's easy to clean and maintain.

Size options with scalability

ColdBlock Pro Series digesters are available in three different sizes. The CBS, small sample size digester, can run 20 samples at a time of up to 1g in size. The CBM, medium sample size digester, can run 16 samples of up to 5g size. And the CBL, large sample size digester, can run 12 samples up to 30g size.

ColdBlock Pro Series digesters now allow for connection of up to 4 digesters to the same controller allowing labs to significantly scale up the number of samples digested within the same laboratory vent hood.

Easy, efficient operation

ColdBlock Pro Series digesters can be operated with a tablet/laptop/desktop-based software package. With this software multi-step digestion programs can be created, saved, run, and re-used from anywhere in the lab.

Minimal maintenance

ColdBlock Pro Series digesters require minimal maintenance. Design improvements make the digesters easier to keep clean. The ColdBlock Pro Series utilizes a single infrared lamp, which never dims or fades and lasts up to 4000 hours; replacement is a 5-minute procedure.

ColdBlock Digestion Technology

Patented ColdBlock Digestion Technology utilizes focused short-wave infrared heating and a unique cooling zone to deliver rapid sample digestion yielding precise and repeatable results. With no ramp-up or cool down time, and an open, non-pressurized process, digestions with ColdBlock typically take less than 20 minutes, and samples are immediately ready for removal and preparation for analysis. ColdBlock is a simple, easy to use technology. The transition from other digestion methods to ColdBlock is a quick and straightforward process that is supported the ColdBlock in-house laboratory and technical teams. Customers report increased sample throughput rates, excellent recoveries including challenging volatile and refractory elements, improved workplace safety, and a meaningful reduction in operating costs. The ColdBlock Pro Series is now available.

About ColdBlock

ColdBlock is disrupting the analytical laboratory technology sector with the introduction of its innovative sample digestion technology. Developed in partnership with Brock University in 2012-2014, this technology utilizes focused short-wave infrared heating and a unique cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis with a significantly faster, simpler, and safer process compared with older digestion methods. ColdBlock's sample digestion system is being utilized in laboratories across several industries, saving time and money by increasing sample throughput capacity and significantly reducing turnaround times, while providing accurate and reliable results. ColdBlock Technologies Inc. is a privately owned company based in Ontario, Canada.

For further information:

Craig West, CEO of ColdBlock

info@coldblock.ca

www.coldblock.ca

