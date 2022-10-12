Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
12.10.2022 | 14:16
Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.091

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 73127

CODE: JPXX LN

ISIN: LU1646359619

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1646359619 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPXX LN 
Sequence No.:  194099 
EQS News ID:  1462157 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2022 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
