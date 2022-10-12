Presentation on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30 AM PT - Track #2

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"I feel that the main reason LD has been successful over the years is our focus and attention to well-managed companies that are flying under the radar screens of most investors. For us, Wishpond checks "all of the boxes" for what we look for in presenting companies. We are looking forward to welcoming management again and cannot wait to update our investor community on all the things Wishpond has accomplished in the past year," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We are pleased to be returning to LD Micro and presenting at the Main Event for the first time," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "Wishpond has made significant progress and achieved many milestones since we last visited LD Micro and we are excited to share some of those developments with our expanding investor community. We expect that the conference will serve as an amazing opportunity to reconnect and meet with industry professionals and investors with whom we can share Wishpond's recent growth and success."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 26th

Time: 10:30 AM PT - Track #2

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers at Dean@ldmicro.com .

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF)

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About LD Micro



LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

For further information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.,

investor@wishpond.com

604-572-6392

