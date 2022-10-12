Solitaire Social, a cross-platform competitive solitaire game, will soon be available on all mobile devices.

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) -Kosmos Games, an online gaming company that has produced several top grossing online entertainment titles over the past seven years, has announced their launch of the new Solitaire Social mobile edition.





This new version of their popular competitive solitaire game includes a comprehensive user interface update for laptops, tablets, phones, and other mobile devices. Several months of development went into crafting and optimizing Solitaire Social's new UI, which includes touch-friendly taskbars, an enhanced messages and announcement system, and brand new screen layout options for any device orientation.

The enhanced interface allows players to easily track quest progression, manage their various special tournament entry tokens and Golden Passes, and monitor their weekly ranking from the new home screen. The built in tournament reward system allows players to unlock new progression paths as they continue to play and hone their skills.

Kosmos' Chief Marketing Officer Alexander Lubchenko has this to say about the mobile launch of Solitaire Social:

"I'm excited about the new interface for Solitaire Social - I think everyone here at Kosmos is thrilled to be honest! With our mobile release, we're going to be able to reach out to millions of new solitaire players who have never seen the competitive side of the game. More players means faster match pairings, and more levels of play raging from ultra-casual to ultra-competitive.

Mobile devices are an excellent way to experience the game that we crafted. Because a round only takes a few minutes, you can play just about anywhere, any time that you like. If you have some time before dinner, or on a bus or train home from work, or you just want to relax for a while -- Solitaire Social's mobile version will let you do that. This new release is going to be great for our current players, our company, and the multitude of brand new players who will be trying the game for the first time!"

On the networking side, tournament play should work over any mobile connection that is 3G or better, and just about any home broadband Internet service. Should players encounter any problems during the game, they are encouraged to contact support. Having the option to use an existing wireless connection means that Solitaire Social is even playable at mobile hotspots. And the relatively short length of each game means that a round can easily be finished as the player drinks their coffee or eats their lunch.

Solitaire Social is available for free on all major operating systems. The current seasonal event, Autumn Adventures, takes place in the game's forest location as mushrooms sprout up and the turning leaves start to fall all around the player. Development has already started on the game's next seasonal theme, so players can look forward to a brand new events in the near future.

To play Solitaire Social, please visit https://solitairesocial.com/ play/ .

Kosmos is a modern gaming company with a truly international staff. Using the power of remote collaboration, their team of 70+ talented individuals create games that are played by over 300,000 users daily.

