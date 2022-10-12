

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a membership warehouse club operator, and Capital One Financial (COF), a bank credit card firm, said on Wednesday that they have inked a deal for Capital One to serve as an exclusive issuing partner for BJ's co-brand Mastercard program.



The new initiative, expected to be launched in early 2023, also allows Capital One to buy the existing portfolio of BJ's credit card accounts.



The new card program will continue to run exclusively on the Mastercard network. everyday rewards and benefits to BJ's members.



