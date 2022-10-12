Flow Cytometry Market To Reach A Revised Size of USD 8.4 Billion By 2028, Growing At A CAGR of 8.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Cytometry Market is segmented by Type - Cell-Based Flow Cytometry, Bead-Based Flow Cytometry, by Application - Academic & research institutes, Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.





The global market for Flow Cytometry estimated at USD 5.1 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 8.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of The Flow Cytometry Market are

During the forecast period, factors including the high prevalence of the targeted disorders and rising R&D expenditures in biotechnology, clinical, and life science research are anticipated to considerably fuel market expansion.

The Flow Cytometry market is being driven by increased R&D efforts by many prominent players for the creation of multicolor assays and cutting-edge analytical reagents. The market for flow cytometry has experienced rapid expansion as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, notably the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, an increase in the prevalence of diseases like cancer and HIV is anticipated to increase the Flow Cytometry market growth.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-30G3947/global-flow-cytometry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET

The Flow Cytometry market expansion is expected to be driven by technological developments in flow cytometry devices. The development and commercialization of technologically cutting-edge flow cytometry solutions with streamlined workflows, simple operations, and quicker turnaround times are becoming the focus of major players in the global flow cytometry market. Especially in developed markets where the adoption rate of technologically cutting-edge items is high, such innovative products are anticipated to have a significant demand rise during the projection period.

Increasing incidences of Cancer and immunodeficiency are expected to fuel the flow cytometry market. Cancer and immunodeficiency are two conditions that are frequently diagnosed using flow cytometry. One of the elements anticipated to propel the market for flow cytometry over the forecast period is the rising prevalence of certain disorders. Additionally, the negative effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy in the treatment of cancer have led doctors to favor autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapies more, thus influencing the development of this industry.

Public-private funding initiatives in stem cell research are expected to increase the Flow Cytometry market. Global stem cell research efforts are driven by several factors, including a large number of stem cell product pipelines and the growing use of stem cells to treat a variety of diseases, in addition to the favorable regulatory environment in emerging nations. The growing number of research initiatives and financial backing from governmental and private entities in the stem cell research sector also lend support to this.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-30G3947/Global_Flow_Cytometry_Market

FLOW CYTOMETRY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. The development of the flow cytometry market in the region is being fueled by elements like the presence of a favorable business environment, expanding government support through funds and grants, the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, a growing focus on the development of treatment options for target diseases (such as cancer and immunological disorders), and the strong presence of key players.

Based on type, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is because it analyses more samples simultaneously, takes up less time, and is widely used in research applications.

Based on application, Academic & research institutes are expected to be the most lucrative. The demand for flow cytometry products in this end-user segment is driven by academic institutions' increasing emphasis on developing assays for cutting-edge applications.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-30G3947/Global_Flow_Cytometry_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-30G3947/Global_Flow_Cytometry_Market

Key players

Beckman Coulter

Sysmex

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Apogee

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher

Stratedigm

Luminex

Miltenyi Biotec

GE

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-30G3947/Global_Flow_Cytometry_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-30G3947&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Global Clinical Flow Cytometry Market Research Report 2022

- The global Flow Cytometry System market size is estimated to be worth USD 3787.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6289.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the review period.

- The global Imaging Flow Cytometry market was valued at USD 342 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1049.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Flow Cytometry Software Market Research Report 2022

- Global Flow Cytometry Reagents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 3040.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4736.03 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Neurostimulation Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 7454.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period.

- The global Hip Replacement market size is projected to reach USD 2688.1 million by 2028, from USD 2257.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Hip and Knee Replacement market was valued at USD 18790 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Hip Replacement Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 6277.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 7335.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

- The global Orthopedic Devices market size is projected to reach USD 43250 million by 2027, from USD 34190 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market size is estimated to be worth USD 1528.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2107.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Optometry Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 2224 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2686.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

- The global Hemodialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 2018.1 million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 2206.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.5% during the review period.

- The global dialysis market size was valued at USD 91,205.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market size is projected to reach USD 118800 million by 2028, from USD 86390 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Peritoneal Dialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 125.2 million in 2021. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 190.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

- The global Disposable Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 314410 Million by 2028, from USD 224050 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Sterilization Equipment market was valued at USD 1674.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2005.8 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2022 to 2028.

- The global Medical Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

- The global Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 329030 million by 2028, from USD 202430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 13610 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

- The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 million by 2027, from USD 3360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Biometrics market size is projected to reach USD 39030 million by 2028, from USD 15900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global full body scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 917.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2541.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Fiducial Markers market size is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- Global Brahmi Market Research Report 2028.

- Global Viibryd (Vilazodone) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Flow Cytometry Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flow-cytometry-market-to-reach-a-revised-size-of-usd-8-4-billion-by-2028--growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-7--valuates-reports-301646894.html