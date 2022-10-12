San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Consumers of Aetna medical insurance throughout California and Oregon will now be able to avail themselves of the latest in mental health services through an announced partnership with Cyti Psychological.

Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/140250_deebd29154cb1af8_001full.jpg

Cyti Psychological, an emerging trend-setter and major player in the tele-psychology space, will now offer its massive lineup of high-quality therapists to Aetna patients. Founded on a belief that the telehealth revolution could bring access to the highest quality in mental healthcare to consumers anywhere throughout the United States, including rural and traditionally underserved populations, Cyti Psychological has developed a model that focusses on quality: bringing science-based, research-backed, solution-orientated therapy to the telehealth space.

"It's about access," David Thompson, COO of Cyti Psychological, said. "To us, the beauty of the telehealth model is that you no longer have to live in a major urban center to get access to the best in mental health care. So, our approach has focussed on assembling a large enough team of committed, high-quality therapists then providing equitable access to that team throughout the diverse communities in that states that we serve. Our goal is simple: to bring the best tools available in modern psychotherapy to anyone, anywhere - no matter who they might be or where they might live."

According to their website, the Cyti Psychological mission statement reads as follows: We are passionate about providing equitable access to high-quality, evidence-based mental health care for families and individuals throughout all of the diverse communities we have the privilege to serve. Anytime. Anywhere. For everyone.

"Passion is a big part of that," Thompson said. "We actively recruit therapists who are impassioned by their craft and excited about the latest developments in psychotherapy. This is about changing peoples' lives."

At the time of this release, the company was able to preview the new Cyti Psychological website which also includes an extensive Knowledge Base. When Thompson was asked about this inclusion, he said, "Knowledge is power. One of our main goals with the new website is to empower people with information by giving them access to the latest developments in the field. It also gives clients an opportunity to gain some insight into our approach and our team as many of the scholarly articles are written by our own therapists."

Cyti Psychological also boasts twelve Specialty Clinics ranging from cutting-edge modalities like EMDR and DBT to specific needs like Gender Care, Couples Therapy, and Family & Parenting clinics. This approach is unique in the tele-therapy space. "It streamlines the process for clients," Thompson said. "Many of them know what they are coming for or what they want to change about themselves, their relationships, or their lives. The Specialty Clinics give them a direct path to that goal. It's an interesting thing," Thompson concluded. "This is one of those fields where it becomes more than a business. Again, it's about changing peoples' lives for the better which can be an invigorating and rewarding road to travel."

Aetna is a managed health care company that sells traditional and consumer directed health care insurance and related services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, long-term care, and disability plans. They work with consumers primarily through employer-paid (fully or partly) insurance benefit programs, and also through Medicare. According to their website, Aetna's mission statement reads as: "We are committed to providing individuals, employers, health care professionals and producers with innovative benefits, products and services." Founded in 1853, Aetna is one of the oldest Health Care providers in America.

For more information, please contact:

Allison Mack

503.516.2886

allison@theagency.art

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140250