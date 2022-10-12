Kueski Named to CB Insights' Fintech 250 List, Earns Three Additional Industry Recognitions

Kueski wins "Best BNPL Solution" award at the 2022 Finovate Awards, earns a spot on the "Best Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico" and "Most Ethical Companies in Mexico" lists

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / CB Insights named Kueski, one of the largest Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 ranking , which showcases the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected 250 winners, including Kueski, from a pool of over 12,500 applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods and transforming how traditional banking, insurance, and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

In addition to CB Insights' Fintech 250 List, Kueski recently won the "Best BNPL Solution" award at the 2022 Finovate Awards , spotlighting its BNPL product, Kueski Pay. The Finovate Awards recognize the companies that are driving fintech innovation forward. Overall, 25 companies and individuals in fields like consumer lending, digital banking, SMB/SME and ID management were recognized.

"Being named to the CB Insights' Fintech 250 List and receiving broader industry recognition through Finovate, EFY and AMITAI is a reflection of all of the hard-working employees and innovative thinkers we have here at Kueski," said Adalberto Flores, Founder and CEO of Kueski. "What is even more rewarding than these achievements, is seeing the impact we're having both at Kueski through our culture and opportunities, and across Mexico through our solutions that are focused on empowering smarter financial decision-making."

Kueski has also ranked second on the "Best Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico" general ranking, rising above many well known global organizations and moving up nine spots since last year. Put on by Employers for Youth (EFY) , this ranking measures the perception of employees between the ages of 18 and 35 about the organizations they work for. Also in Mexico, Kueski earned its spot on the "Most Ethical Companies in Mexico" list, presented by AMITAI . This list is based on an employee survey to validate the company's best ethical practices.

About Kueski

Kueski is the one of the largest Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lending companies in Latin America, providing financial services to consumers through three innovative products: Kueski Pay (BNPL), Kueski Cash (personal loans), and Kueski Up (salary advances). Founded in 2012 with the mission of making the financial lives of people in Mexico easier, Kueski leverages the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to expand access to traditional financial products and services. Kueski has raised over $300M in equity & debt financing.

Media Contact:

Philipp Jago

+1.929.255.5652

philipp@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Caliber Corporate Advisers

SOURCE: Kueski

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719961/Kueski-Named-to-CB-Insights-Fintech-250-List-Earns-Three-Additional-Industry-Recognitions