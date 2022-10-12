DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 247.6900

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 133879

CODE: USMV

ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV

