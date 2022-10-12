Xtra Energy Corp., Announces Significant Expansion Onto its Flagship Project American Antimony

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Markets:XTPT) is excited to announce the completed filing and recording of a 495 acre, 24 lode claim expansion onto the company's flagship project "American Antimony". Located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy now holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King Mine and covering several documented antimony producers. As a result of a very successful mapping program carried out over the last three months on the first 825 acres see: 10/3/2022 Company News. Management knew the right move was to first further increase our land holdings in the Bernice Mining District. Intent on targeting more historically documented high grade antimony deposits that encompassed the production from this district. The aerial map attached below shows in detail the progression the company has made.

The XTPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "this expansion is proof to our investors that this is another endeavor we are determined to succeed at. Antimony is critical for its uses in not only defense and military applications but rapidly advancing battery technology. Technology that will be both safer and cheaper than its counterpart the lithium ion battery see: Antimony-Based Battery News. In the weeks ahead Xtra Energy will continue to prove up the tremendous value of this Antimony district as we move forward on discussions with the appropriate parties for partnership on development and the supply of Antimony ore."

*aerial view of Xtra Energy's 1320 acre, 64 lode claim "American Antimony" project.

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720057/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Announces-Significant-Expansion-Onto-its-Flagship-Project-American-Antimony