Indonesia Industrial WWT market is expected to generate $1.9 Bn in Revenue, due to increase in Industrial Establishments in 2027F: Ken Research

Zero Liquidation Discharge: ZLD is fast gaining prominence in Indonesia and many companies are opting for this technology to reduce their water footprint as well as to cope up with the water scarcity. Many industries have voluntarily adopted for ZLD technology. Treated water help in sustaining the water level as well as maintaining the quality of surrounding water bodies.





Adoption of New Technologies:The demand for process equipment in the Indonesia Industrial water and water treatment Market is on constant rise due to adoption of latest technologies and upgradation of efficiency and treatment capacity of equipment. Efficient systems can be designed to ensure that secondary and tertiary treatment equipment are chosen suitable to treat specific pollutant. It will help in improving faster and efficient treatment. It may cost a little more but in the long run efficiency and higher performance is expected to compensate.

Growing Demand for Water Treatment and Importance of New Efficient Equipments: Pumps and other energy guzzling equipment with better energy efficiency are gaining importance as focus is shifting on reducing the carbon and energy footprint. This has created a market for which the EPC contractors have to pay premium. Pumps and other energy guzzling equipments with better energy efficiency are gaining importance as focus is shifting on reducing the carbon and energy footprint. This has created a market for which the EPC contractors have to pay premium.

Increase Awareness about Benefits of Utilizing Treated Water: Treated water helps in sustaining the water level as well as maintaining the quality of surrounding water bodies. It ensures longer and constant supply of water. Costs of using the treated water leads to increase in costs which can be transferred to customers or a lobby can be created to ensure that violators are strictly and aptly punished.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook 2027F - Driven By Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government's Strong Initiatives in Waste Water Treatment by Ken Research observed that Waste Water Treatment market is an emergent market in Indonesia at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising industrialization and pollution in the rivers, along with the growing awareness and Government initiatives, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Indonesia Waste Water Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Indonesia Waste Water Treatment Market

By Region

Jakarta & Java

& Java Sulawesi

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Maluku

Iranian Java

By Type of Companies

EPC

O&M

By Industries

Power plants

Paper

Textiles

Palm Oil

F&B

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Waste Water Treatment Service Providers

Water Treatment Equipment Distributors

Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

FMCG Companies

Waste Water Treatment Companies

Palm Oil Manufactures

Paper Manufactures

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022- 2027F

Companies Covered:-

PT Beta Pramesti

Kurita Water Industries

Metito

Envitech Perkasa

PT. Padi Hijau Buana

PT Amanaid

PT Eswareco Tama

PT Kohken WaterTech

Biosystem Limited

PT Hydromaster Harmoni Nusantara

PT Lautan Organo Water

PT Harum Tirta Jaya

PT Adika Tirta Daya

PJL Enviro/ Surya Cipta Waste Water

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Waste Water Overview

Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Market Overview

Ecosystem of Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Markets

Business Model in Indonesia Waste Water Treatment System

Waste Water Treatment System Value Chains of Indonesia Waste Water Treatment System

End User Analysis of Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Industry Analysis of Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Key Growth Drivers in Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market in Indonesia

Major Challenges and Issues in Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Competition Framework in Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2022; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2022-2027F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

