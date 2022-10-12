Portuguese startup Solarud has unveiled the next generation of its water-draining device for PV panels with low, sloping inclines. The new design avoids clogs caused by sand and dust, in nano and customized versions that fit installations and modules of different sizes.Portuguese startup Solarud has launched a new version of its water-draining device. The new model can be clipped to solar modules to resolve dust and soiling issues. After the launch of the original device in May, the company listened to customer feedback to develop anti-clogging technology. "In extreme environments like deserts ...

