Shell says it wants to use Skeleton Technologies' SuperBattery storage system in its mining division to electrify and decarbonize its off-road vehicle fleet. The fast-charging batteries are based on a patented curved graphene material.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Skeleton Technologies has won a major customer for its SuperBattery. Energy giant Shell wants to use it across the board for its plans to electrify and decarbonize its mining operations. Skeleton will become a member of a consortium led by Shell to implement this plan. Skeleton's SuperBattery is based on its patented curved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...