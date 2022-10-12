AAC Clyde Space is closing in on a historic milestone. It has delivered the IOD-3 Amber satellite to the Spaceport Cornwall facility in Newquay, where it is to be one of the first seven satellites launched to orbit from the UK. The delivery also comes at the start of what is expected to be a busy Q422 for AAC as it delivers a number of customer projects for operational deployment. As AAC starts to deploy its own satellite constellations revenue growth, profitability and cash flow should improve rapidly.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...