Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) (Paris:ALCRB), announces today that it has increased, by 500,000 (five hundred thousand) euros, the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with Natixis Oddo BHF.

This increase complies with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision

On the evening of October 11, 2022 and after this increase in the amount of cash allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

6,181 shares

527,594.83

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,800 shares

125,330.90

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en

Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Contacts:

Carbios

Laura Perrin Agnès Mathé

Communication Department

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

Media Relations (Europe)

Iconic

Marie-Virginie Klein

mvk@iconic-conseil.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

Media Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

Media Relations (Germany)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22