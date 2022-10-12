Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 18:04
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midea Group: Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading home appliance manufacturer Midea Group (000333SZ) will debut the unique concept that combines comfort and energy efficiency: TESSERACTION, at Chillventa 2022, the world's leading exhibition for refrigeration technology. Created exclusively by Midea, TESSERACTION is a concept integrating hyper dimensional technologies to create the intelligent Eco-comfort home air-conditioning experience.


As a pioneer in improving the energy efficiency of air conditioners, Midea has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to creating an innovative energy-saving system for global users without sacrificing their sense of comfort and sharing the pursuit of an energy-efficient, comfortable, and sustainable lifestyle. With this in mind, Midea has created TESSERACTION.

TESSERACTION is a constantly-developing concept, as Midea never stops exploring the possibilities of maintaining both user comfort and energy efficiency. This concept is empowered by various technical strengths, ranging from machine components to smart algorithm control. At present, Midea has unveiled its four main pillars: Powerplus Compressor System, Extensive Air Duct Design, Hyper Grapfins, and Infinite Algorithm Control.