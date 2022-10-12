Endesa's proposal for its Andorra energy hub in Spain is based on the hybridization of renewable technologies, storage and green hydrogen for the decarbonization of local companies.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Endesa, via its Enel Green Power España unit, has been selected as the provisional preferred bidder of the so-called Andorra-Comarcas Mineras (Teruel) Fair Transition tender. It is poised to develop 1.3 GW of grid capacity left available by a decommissioned thermal power plant, which was operated by Endesa itself. The aim of granting the grid access capacity is to facilitate the deployment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...