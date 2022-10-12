DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: capital increase offer reserved for employees 'KB Shares 2022'

Press release

Paris, 12th October 2022

OFFER RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

"KB SHARES 2022"

On the 15th of June 2022, Kaufman & Broad SA announced the launch of the "KB Shares 2022" leveraged offer, comprising a guarantee of investment, reserved to the group employees' members of the Group Savings Plan (PEG). At the date of publication, Kaufman & Broad SA acknowledges the completion of the capital increase resulting from the subscriptions to the "KB Shares 2022" offer.

As in 2017 and 2019 the offer has been highly successful. The participation rate reached 53 % of eligible staff members. A total number of 299,999 shares were subscribed through the "KB Shares 2022" compartment of the FCPE KB ACTIONS, representing an amount of 5,774,980.75 euros.

The capital increase resulting from this offer brings close to 16.5 % the proportion of capital held by employees through the different shareholding mechanisms (including the shares held in the "KB Shares 2019" and "KB Shares 2022" compartments of the FCPE KB ACTIONS as well as the FCPE KAUFMAN & BROAD ACTIONNARIAT within the framework of the Group Saving Plan (PEG), shares resulting from the Free Share Plans and shares held through the company Artimus Participations).

This operation strengthens the employees' position of one of largest shareholders of Kaufman & Broad SA expressing their commitment and confidence in their company.

The 299,999 new shares issued in this offer are ordinary shares, entirely assimilated to the existing shares and carry current dividend entitlement.

Their admission to be traded on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0004007813 KOF) will be requested upon completion of the capital increase.

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press relations Primatice: Thomas De Climens +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 Directeur Général Finances thomasdeclimens@primatice.com Bruno Coche Primatice: Armand Rigaudy +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 +33 (0)7 88 96 41 84 Infos-invest@ketb.com armandrigaudy@primatice.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

