Transparency Market Research: Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2030: TMR Study

Firms keenly pursuing novel therapeutic approaches for management of neuropathic pain; growing R&D on enriching drug pipeline to fuel tremendous growth opportunities in neuropathic pain therapeutics market

Rising awareness of safe and affordable prescription drugs to steer market growth; prevalence of diabetic neuropathy nudge players to expand product portfolio notably in anticonvulsants

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuropathic pain therapeutics market size is forecast to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2030. An in-depth market intelligence study scrutinizes the growth dynamics and provides neuropathic pain therapeutics market overview in terms of emerging R&D avenues and recent strategic moves made by various key players. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are exploring novel therapeutic approaches. Furthermore, the abundant demand for anticonvulsants will propel revenue generation during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030.





Rise in elderly population has aggravated the risk of chronic pain, and has contributed to incidence and prevalence of neuropathic pain with different pathological mechanisms. This presents an unmet need for novel drugs in therapeutics, which a growing number of companies are aggressively pursuing, observed the authors of the study on neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Metagenomics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77666

A number of preclinical and clinical studies in North America and Europe have tested the therapeutic potential of spate of drug candidates. On the other hand, several product approvals in the regions especially by the U.S. FDA are bolstering the revenue potential for players in the global neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

Key Findings of Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market Study

Thriving Pipeline of Drugs and Therapeutics for Neuropathic Pain Management Boosting Market: Most key players have grown their research spending to develop more effective medications. Firms in neuropathic pain therapeutics market are leaning on expanding their product portfolio by enriching pipeline of drugs and therapeutics. Companies are looking to gain competitive advantage by developing treatments for peripheral neuropathic pain.

Most key players have grown their research spending to develop more effective medications. Firms in neuropathic pain therapeutics market are leaning on expanding their product portfolio by enriching pipeline of drugs and therapeutics. Companies are looking to gain competitive advantage by developing treatments for peripheral neuropathic pain. Commercialization of Prescription Drugs Generating Sizable Revenues: Rise in demand for prescription medicines has steered massive revenue streams for the drug manufacturers over the years. Awareness of their ease of availability has catalyzed their sales. Thus, companies are also focusing on marketing strategies on making these medications affordable and easily accessible. Need for quick relief in neuropathic pain will spur the demand for medications, as is evident in a recent in-depth neuropathic pain therapeutics market analysis. On the other hand, players are keenly looking to evaluate new pharmacological approaches with an aim to launch novel drugs, thus expanding the horizon in the neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

Rise in demand for prescription medicines has steered massive revenue streams for the drug manufacturers over the years. Awareness of their ease of availability has catalyzed their sales. Thus, companies are also focusing on marketing strategies on making these medications affordable and easily accessible. Need for quick relief in neuropathic pain will spur the demand for medications, as is evident in a recent in-depth neuropathic pain therapeutics market analysis. On the other hand, players are keenly looking to evaluate new pharmacological approaches with an aim to launch novel drugs, thus expanding the horizon in the neuropathic pain therapeutics market. Firms Lean on New Product Approvals: A number of players are leaning on bagging approvals from regulatory agencies in all key regions, as deep-dive neuropathic pain therapeutics market analysis underscores. This will help them garner stable revenue streams in Europe and North America of note.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=77666

Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market: Drivers

Growing prevalence of diabetic neuropathy and awareness of the associated risks is a key driver of neuropathic pain therapeutics market. There is an unmet need for effective drugs for management of neuropathic pain that stems from diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Ongoing clinical trials on the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms will enrich the efficacy and safety of pharmacological treatments, thus paving way for new avenues in neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market: Competition Landscape

The study evaluates the competition landscape and offers a critical assessment of the major marketing strategies by leaders and other key players in recent years.

Some of the key market players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, and Pfizer.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77666

Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

NSAIDs

Opioids

Steroids

Others

Indication

Diabetic Neuropathy

Post-herpetic Neuralgia

Cancer-related Pain

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Homeopathic Products Market: The global homeopathic products market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 32.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: The global pain management therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 98.0 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: The global peptide therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 91.25 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market: The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 7.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Synthetic Biology Market: The global synthetic biology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 74.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dyspareunia Treatment Market: The global dyspareunia treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.02 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Market: The global nanoparticle contract manufacturing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 176.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuropathic-pain-therapeutics-market-to-reach-us-10-2-bn-by-the-end-of-2030-tmr-study-301646810.html