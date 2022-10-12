Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, is expanding across Europe. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in Switzerland.

"The continued rapid pace of our multinational growth fulfills a dream that started with Gary Keller nearly 40 years ago for entrepreneurs across the globe to thrive at KW," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams.

As of Aug. 31, KWW has more than 300 market centers outside of the U.S. and Canada across more than 50 regions. KWW has 16,613 international agents, up 22.7 percent since the end of August 2021.

Led by Regional Operating Principal Christian Fabre, the Keller Williams franchise in Switzerland is currently initializing operations. In Q1 '23, KW Switzerland is expected to open its first market center.

"We're excited to announce KW Switzerland, which we expect will prosper under the leadership of Christian Fabre, who has a strong, proven track record of continued growth within our master franchises in France and Monaco," said Soteroff.

With 20 years of experience in real estate, Fabre will oversee the implementation and expansion of Keller Williams' proven systems, models and agent-centric culture within the new region.

"We are proud to have been awarded KW Switzerland," said Fabre. "It's a bonafide acknowledgement of our work in KW France and KW Monaco setting up 55 market centers housing more than 2,800 agents over five years."

"We hope to replicate our success with KW Switzerland through providing new opportunities for agents in this country and helping KW gain a larger market share in Europe," said Fabre.

Switzerland marks the 16th KW master franchise in Europe. The brand's other 15 regions include the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Monaco, Poland, Greece, Italy, Albania, Czech Republic, Romania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Serbia and Cyprus.

"Our proprietary systems and models, training and technology are a powerful combination attracting the best leaders who embody and further build our strong culture," said Soteroff.

KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees starts with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture; the company also strives for government, banking and judicial system stability and a higher maturity level for a real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include: Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greece; Guyana; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

