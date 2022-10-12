

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices pared early gains and drifted lower on Wednesday, falling for a third straight session, amid concerns about outlook for demand due to slowing global growth.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) today cut its outlook for demand growth this year by between 460,000 bpd and 2.64 million barrels per day, citing the resurgence of China's COVID-19 containment measures and high inflation.



'The world economy has entered into a time of heightened uncertainty and rising challenges', OPEC said in its monthly report.



A slightly stronger dollar weighed as well on crude oil prices.



Oil prices moved up earlier in the day thanks to dollar's early weakness, and on concerns about supplies due to output reduction by OPEC and allies, and disruptions to Russian oil production.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $2.02 or about 2.26% at $87.33 a barrel, the lowest settlement since October 4. Oil prices climbed to a barrel earlier in the session.



Brent crude futures were down $1.62 or about 1.7% at 92.67 a barrel a little while ago.



The weekly oil report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) will be out later today. The Energy Information Administration's data will be released on Thursday. Inventory dta has been delayed by a day this week due to a holiday on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de