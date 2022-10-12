Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Grows Paramedic Deployments with Oxford County ON

Oxford County Paramedic Services with the Oxford Ontario Health Team (OHT) purchases 160 additional Connected Health kits to meet growing demand for its Community Paramedicine Remote Care Monitoring program.

Oxford County Paramedic Services makes Connected Health kits available to vulnerable patients enrolled in their Community Paramedicine Program

The Ontario Community Paramedicine for Long Term Care Program received $82 million in 2021 to provide seniors with extra care in their homes prior to admission to long term care.

Oxford County Paramedic Services in collaboration with the Oxford Ontario Health Team (OHT) purchased an additional 160 kits and patient accounts in October 2022, bringing the total number of kits available to the community to 200.

Including all products and services, total combined contract value with Oxford County Paramedic Services and Oxford Ontario Health Team is expected to be up to $325,000 CAD through March 2024.

Cloud DX has been awarded contracts by 5 Paramedic services in Ontario in 2022 and expects to deploy up to 1,000 Connected Health kits for long term care in the province by 2023.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), announces an expansion of the previously announced Community Paramedicine for Long Term Care deployment with Oxford County Paramedic Services with the order of an additional 160 Connected Health kits and patient accounts. Cloud DX's award-winning remote patient monitoring platform enables providers to establish deeper community roots and maintain funding levels, while community members benefit from greater access to much needed care.

This new agreement expands Cloud DX's original contract with Oxford County Paramedic Services to provide remote patient monitoring to more patients throughout the county until March 2024. Oxford County Paramedic Services has purchased 200 Connected Health kits and related subscriptions on contracts totaling up to ~325,000 CAD. Funding for the program comes from the $82.5M Community Paramedicine for Long Term Care program announced last year by the Ontario government and from Ontario Health through the Remote Care Management and Surgical Transition Funding.

Oxford County Paramedic Services Superintendent of the Community Paramedic Program, Joe Vandermeer, says "The success of our initial deployment proves our residents are eager to embrace remote patient monitoring. Cloud DX helps us meet the growing demand for remote monitoring in our vulnerable populations. With Connected Health, we are experiencing fewer unnecessary calls and reducing avoidable ER visits, alleviating some stress in the overburdened 911 and healthcare systems. Thanks to Cloud DX, enhancing and expanding our use of healthcare technology, we are able to focus more directly on patient care. Connected Health gives our elderly or high-risk residents peace of mind as they feel more supported in their healthcare journey. This is what Community Paramedicine is all about."

Cloud DX COO and co-founder, Anthony Kaul says "Cloud DX is fast becoming the virtual care platform of choice for Ontario's expanding Community Paramedics programs. We're thrilled to have been able to launch Oxford County's virtual care and remote patient monitoring program and we look forward to providing additional support to chronically ill and other at-risk patients in that community and communities throughout Canada."

About Oxford County Paramedic Services

Oxford County Paramedic Services (OCPS) is committed to the community health and public safety of the people who live in Oxford County. OCPS serves a population of 125,000 over approximately 2,000 square kilometres. An innovative provider of pre-hospital healthcare, the service is leading the way with Community Paramedicine initiatives and Alternate Patient Care Models. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford County Paramedic Services played a leading role in supporting the community through its area coordination of personal protective equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, assessing and testing for COVID-19 in community settings, including Southwestern Public Health's mobile health unit, and supporting long-term care homes and those in palliative care. In 2017, OCPS introduced the first electric hybrid land ambulances in Canada and has continued to expand its green fleet. For more information visit www.oxfordcounty.ca/paramedics

About Oxford Ontario Health Team

The Oxford Ontario Health Team (OHT) is a partnership of over 20 Oxford and area health and social service providers and organizations that are working as one team to deliver an integrated and coordinated continuum of care to the community. The partners engage with patients and clients to collaborate, innovate, and build on what is best in the health care system to better meet the needs of the community. For more information visit www.oxfordoht.ca

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." The company was named 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business. Cloud DX is an exclusive RPM partner to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), CBI Health, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the terms of the contract extension, the expected proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company's the ability of the Company to fulfill the terms of and derive the benefits from the contract extension.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

