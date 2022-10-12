Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 21:52
86 Leser
NBTalisman, LLC: AUCTION COMPANY ANNOUNCES END DATE FOR BIDDING ON RARE TALISMAN OF NAPOLEON BONAPARTE

Traded for a set of golf clubs, rare antiquity fetches a $75 million offer and the owner turns it down

Auction Company of America has announced that October 31, 2022 is the last day for bidding on the rare Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte is widely expected to command over $150 million, which may well be a bargain.